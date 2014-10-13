FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smith & Nephew spray-on cell therapy flops in trial
October 13, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Smith & Nephew spray-on cell therapy flops in trial

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A novel spray-on treatment consisting of living cells made by Smith & Nephew, which is designed to work with the body’s own cells to help heal leg ulcers, has failed in a late-stage clinical trial.

The product, known as HP802-247, was viewed by some analysts as a key pipeline asset in the company’s wound management division and the Phase III failure is a setback for the healthcare group, which is a regular subject of takeover talk.

The unsuccessful North American trial, announced on Monday, is also something of a surprise, given the promise of earlier studies.

“A thorough assessment is underway to determine why the preliminary results of the first Phase III study are inconsistent with the strongly positive Phase IIa/IIb results,” said Chief Executive Olivier Bohuon.

“While this is an unexpected and disappointing development with this one product, we remain excited by the prospects for advanced wound bioactives as unique treatments for unmet patient needs.”

A second Phase III study in the European Union is expected to report in 2016. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
