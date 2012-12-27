FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smith & Wesson to buy additional $15 mln shares amid gun-control talks
#Market News
December 27, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

Smith & Wesson to buy additional $15 mln shares amid gun-control talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Gun maker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp said it plans to buy back an additional $15 million of shares, amid discussions for tighter gun control laws after a school shooting in Connecticut earlier this month.

The company said it has completed the $20 million share buyback it announced on Dec. 6, and would buy the additional shares by June 30.

Smith & Wesson’s shares, which has soared more than 80 percent in the past year, were trading up 4 percent at $8.30 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. The stock has lost more than a tenth of their value since the incident.

Shares of other gun companies such as Sturm Ruger & Co Inc and Forjas Taurus SA have also taken a beating in recent weeks. Sturm Ruger shares were trading up 2 percent on Thursday.

Private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP and New York State Common Retirement Fund said they were reviewing their gun-related investments after the Newtown elementary school shooting.

Buybacks are common among companies that are cash-rich and seeking either to soak up extra shares they have issued under compensation plans or to convince investors that their shares are undervalued.

