UPDATE 2-Soaring gun demand fuels Smith & Wesson sales

May 21 (Reuters) - Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp reported preliminary fourth-quarter sales above analysts’ expectations, helped by higher demand for its pistols and sporting rifles, sending its shares up as much as 13 percent.

Some analysts have said Smith & Wesson and its rival Sturm Ruger & Co Inc are benefiting this year from fears of stringent gun laws as the United States votes for a president in November.

Barack Obama’s victory in the last presidential elections drove firearm enthusiasts to stores in 2009, as they feared he would tighten gun control.

Sturm Ruger also reported strong quarterly sales. The company had to suspend new orders earlier this year as it failed to cope up with the rising demand.

Smith & Wesson said sales were also helped by the successful launch of its lightweight and concealable Shield range of handguns.

The company, which raised its full-year sales forecast in March, has increased its manufacturing capacity and quickened procurement of parts to keep up with the increased demand.

Smith & Wesson’s preliminary net sales from continuing operations rose 28 percent to about $129 million for the fourth quarter, beating analysts’ average expectations of $119.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which also competes with Glock Inc and Taurus, said its preliminary order backlog shot up 135 percent to $439 million.

The company’s shares, which have risen about 43 percent since the beginning of the year, were up 4 percent at $6.50 on the Nasdaq on Monday. They earlier rose to a high of $7.05.