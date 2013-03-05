Smith & Wesson 3rd-qtr sales up 39 pct

March 5 (Reuters) - Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp reported a 39 percent jump in third-quarter sales, helped by higher demand for its pistols and modern sporting rifles.

Shares of the company rose 4 percent to $10.32 in after-market trading.

Revenue at the company, which competes with Sturm Ruger and Co Inc and privately held Glock Inc and Taurus, rose to $136.2 million in the quarter ended Jan. 31.

Net income in the quarter rose to $14.6 million, or 22 cents per share, from $4.4 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.