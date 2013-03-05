FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Smith & Wesson 3rd-qtr sales up 39 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2013 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

Smith & Wesson 3rd-qtr sales up 39 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp reported a 39 percent jump in third-quarter sales, helped by higher demand for its pistols and modern sporting rifles.

Shares of the company rose 4 percent to $10.32 in after-market trading.

Revenue at the company, which competes with Sturm Ruger and Co Inc and privately held Glock Inc and Taurus, rose to $136.2 million in the quarter ended Jan. 31.

Net income in the quarter rose to $14.6 million, or 22 cents per share, from $4.4 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.