a year ago
Judge approves $5 mln settlement over Smith Barney funds
#Westlaw News
August 18, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Judge approves $5 mln settlement over Smith Barney funds

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge has approved a $4.95 million settlement resolving claims that Smith Barney Fund Management defrauded its mutual fund investors of fee savings, ending a more than decade-old case against the former Citigroup unit.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan said the settlement is "the best possible outcome for the class under the circumstances," while taking aim at missteps he blamed for drawing out the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b3dfwI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
