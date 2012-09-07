FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Smith Electric Vehicles sees IPO of 4.45 mln shares at $16-$18 apiece
#Market News
September 7, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Smith Electric Vehicles sees IPO of 4.45 mln shares at $16-$18 apiece

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 6 to clarify that the company will use IPO proceeds to repay debt and for general corporate purposes, and not just to repay debt)

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Smith Electric Vehicles Corp, which makes emission-free electric vehicles, said it expected to sell 4.45 million shares at between $16 and $18 in its initial public offering.

The company will sell 4.2 million shares in the offering, while selling stock holders will offer the rest.

At the mid-point of the range, the IPO will raise about $76 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company, which filed for the IPO in November, counts Coca-Cola, FedEx Corp and DHL among its customers.

UBS Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank Securities and Barclays are lead underwriters to the offering.

The proceeds raised will be used to repay debt and for capital expenditures, working capital and other general corporate purposes, the company said.

The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SMTH”. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
