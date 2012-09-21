FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Smith Electric Vehicles scraps IPO, to pursue private financing
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 1:50 AM / 5 years ago

Smith Electric Vehicles scraps IPO, to pursue private financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Smith Electric Vehicles Corp, which makes emission-free electric vehicles, said it will withdraw its initial public offering and instead pursue private financing opportunities.

The company had expected to raise about $76 million at the midpoint of its expected price range.

“We were unable to complete a transaction at a valuation or size that would be in the best interests of our company,” Chief Executive Bryan Hansel said in a statement.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company, which filed for the IPO in November last year, counts Coca-Cola, FedEx Corp and DHL among its customers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.