FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shareholder urges Smithfield to add directors
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

Shareholder urges Smithfield to add directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Continental Grain Co, a large shareholder in Smithfield Foods Inc, on Thursday urged the meat company to immediately add three new directors as part of a turnaround plan it says could lift Smithfield’s shares to $40 in three years.

In a presentation filed on Thursday with U.S. securities regulators, Continental repeated its view that Smithfield should split into three companies, use the proceeds to buy back shares and institute a dividend in line with peers.

Continental sent Smithfield a letter in March urging a breakup, and on April 1, Smithfield said separating its hog production, international and packaged meats businesses would make it less competitive.

Continental said on Thursday that Smithfield’s answer was “inadequate and a continuation of an unacceptable status quo.”

A Smithfield spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment on Thursday’s presentation.

Smithfield shares were down 0.8 percent, or 20 cents, at $25.72 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.