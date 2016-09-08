FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smithfield Food's Illinois hog plant to resume operations after fire
September 8, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

Smithfield Food's Illinois hog plant to resume operations after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods Inc, a subsidiary of WH Group Ltd, on Thursday said its hog processing plant in Illinois that had been closed since Monday due to a fire will resume limited operations on Thursday.

Smithfield's Monmouth, Illinois facility plans to run a full schedule on Friday and Saturday after the fire in the rendering portion of the plant earlier this week, company spokeswomen Kathleen Kirkham said in a statement.

Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
