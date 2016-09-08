CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as materials, banks offset energy gains
TORONTO, Sept 8 Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday as losses for materials and banking stocks canceled out gains for energy companies as oil prices rose.
CHICAGO, Sept 8 Smithfield Foods Inc, a subsidiary of WH Group Ltd, on Thursday said its hog processing plant in Illinois that had been closed since Monday due to a fire will resume limited operations on Thursday.
Smithfield's Monmouth, Illinois facility plans to run a full schedule on Friday and Saturday after the fire in the rendering portion of the plant earlier this week, company spokeswomen Kathleen Kirkham said in a statement.
(Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 A Tesla electric car involved in a fatal crash in the Netherlands this week was not using the "Autopilot" function at the time of the accident, Tesla said on Thursday.
TORONTO, Sept 8 Sun Life Financial Inc is continuing to look for acquisitions, provided they help the Canadian insurer meet its target of a 12 to 14 percent return on equity, Chief Executive Dean Connor said on Thursday.