Smithfield resumes U.S. hog operations after Monday's technical glitch

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods Inc the , the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer, has returned to normal operations at its hog production facilities that were idled by technical issues on Monday, a company spokeswoman told Reuters in an email on Tuesday.

“We will mitigate yesterday’s production down-time by adding additional shifts this week,” said Kathleen Kirkham, Smithfield Foods’ director of corporate communications. (Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)