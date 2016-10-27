Smithfield Foods temporarily closes North Carolina hog plant

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods Inc closed its Tar Heel, North Carolina, hog processing plant on Thursday and Friday due to "operational issues" resulting from Hurricane Matthew, company spokeswoman Kathleen Kirkham said.

She said the facility, the largest hog processing plant in the world, is "facing operational issues" as the company is still regaining its footing following Hurricane Matthew in early October.

"These issues will impede the facility's ability to harvest through Friday. We anticipate the plant will resume normal operations on Monday," she said.

The plant has a daily slaughter capacity of 32,500 hogs, according to National Hog Farmer magazine. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)