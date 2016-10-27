FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Smithfield Foods temporarily closes North Carolina hog plant
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 27, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 10 months ago

Smithfield Foods temporarily closes North Carolina hog plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods Inc closed its Tar Heel, North Carolina, hog processing plant on Thursday and Friday due to "operational issues" resulting from Hurricane Matthew, company spokeswoman Kathleen Kirkham said.

She said the facility, the largest hog processing plant in the world, is "facing operational issues" as the company is still regaining its footing following Hurricane Matthew in early October.

"These issues will impede the facility's ability to harvest through Friday. We anticipate the plant will resume normal operations on Monday," she said.

The plant has a daily slaughter capacity of 32,500 hogs, according to National Hog Farmer magazine. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
