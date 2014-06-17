FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smithfield's Tar Heel pork packing plant evacuated due to ammonia leak
#Market News
June 17, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Smithfield's Tar Heel pork packing plant evacuated due to ammonia leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods Inc. has evacuated its Tar Heel, North Carolina pork packing plant, the world’s largest, due to a suspected ammonia leak on Tuesday, the company said.

“All employees have been evacuated. We are also working with local authorities to secure the facility,” said Kathleen Kirkham, a company spokesperson.

The facility has a daily processing capacity of about 34,000 hogs a day. It is unknown when the plant will resume operations.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a wholly independent subsidiary of China’s WH Group.

Reporting By Meredith Davis; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
