Smithfield's Tar Heel pork packing plant evacuated due to ammonia leak

June 17 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods Inc. has evacuated its Tar Heel, North Carolina pork packing plant, the world’s largest, due to a suspected ammonia leak on Tuesday, the company said.

“All employees have been evacuated. We are also working with local authorities to secure the facility,” said Kathleen Kirkham, a company spokesperson.

The facility has a daily processing capacity of about 34,000 hogs a day. It is unknown when the plant will resume operations.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a wholly independent subsidiary of China’s WH Group.