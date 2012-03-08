UPDATE 2-Healthy pork demand helps drive Smithfield profit

* Q3 adj EPS $0.69 vs est $0.66

* Q3 rev up 9 pct to $3.48 bln vs est $3.49 bln

March 8 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods Inc, the largest U.S. hog and pork producer, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit as strong demand for pork in Asia helped offset higher costs and weakness at its hog business.

There is heightened concern in the meat industry that U.S. consumer demand could taper off due to rising gasoline prices. Pork processors are also facing tight margins due to the higher costs of hogs.

Operating profit margins fell across Smithfield’s pork and packaged meat businesses. However, healthy demand for pork, particularly from Asia, drove double-digit increases in export volume.

Third-quarter net income fell to $79 million, or 49 cents per share, from $202.6 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of 69 cents a share, while analysts were expecting 66 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 9 percent to $3.48 billion, missing analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Sales at its fresh pork segment grew about 11 percent during the quarter.

Shares of the Smithfield, Virginia-based company closed at $22.82 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.