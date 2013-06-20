FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senators urge inclusion of food safety in Smithfield review
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senators urge inclusion of food safety in Smithfield review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Fifteen U.S. Senators on Thursday raised questions about government oversight of the proposed purchase of Smithfield Foods Inc by Chinese food company Shuanghui International.

The deal will undergo a national security review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

In a letter to Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, 15 senators said that the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration should be included in the CFIUS process so that food supply and food safety issues are properly considered.

Those agencies are not typically involved in CFIUS deliberations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.