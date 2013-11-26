FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smith & Nephew to buy Brazilian wound care distribution
November 26, 2013

Smith & Nephew to buy Brazilian wound care distribution

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Medical devices firm Smith & Nephew said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire the assets and business of Politec Saude relating to distribution of its advanced wound management products in Brazil.

Financial terms were not disclosed for the deal, which fits with the company’s strategy of bolt-on acquisitions in emerging markets.

Smith & Nephew had already announced its intention to take over Brazilian distribution of its advanced surgical devices. It also bought a mid-tier trauma business in India and acquired a direct presence in Turkey through other deals this year.

