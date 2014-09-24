FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Smith & Nephew says NYSE-listed ADRs to be split
September 24, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew says NYSE-listed ADRs to be split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew Plc :

* Announces an intended ratio change to its nyse-listed american depositary receipt (“ADR”) programme

* Ratio will change from current one ADR per five ordinary shares to one ADR per two ordinary shares

* Anticipated effective date for ratio change is 14 october 2014

* There will be no change to underlying ordinary shares

* Deutsche Bank has been appointed as successor depositary bank for ADR programme effective 1 october 2014

* Adr holders on record at close of business one business day prior to ratio change taking effect will receive 2.5 ADRs for every one ADR held

* Any resulting fractional ADRs will receive cash in lieu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

