BRIEF-Smith & Nephew says NYSE-listed ADRs to be split

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew Plc :
* Announces an intended ratio change to its nyse-listed american depositary receipt (“ADR”) programme
* Ratio will change from current one ADR per five ordinary shares to one ADR per two ordinary shares
* Anticipated effective date for ratio change is 14 october 2014
* There will be no change to underlying ordinary shares
* Deutsche Bank has been appointed as successor depositary bank for ADR programme effective 1 october 2014
* Adr holders on record at close of business one business day prior to ratio change taking effect will receive 2.5 ADRs for every one ADR held
* Any resulting fractional ADRs will receive cash in lieu