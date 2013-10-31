FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Smith & Nephew picks new chairman as wound care boosts sales
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

Smith & Nephew picks new chairman as wound care boosts sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Strong sales of wound care products helped Smith & Nephew grow revenue by an underlying 5 percent in the third quarter, while sales of artificial hips and knees improved after recent slow growth.

The British company also appointed Roberto Quarta as a non-executive director and chairman elect.

Smith & Nephew has been trailing rivals like Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer and Stryker in orthopaedic reconstruction due to a relative lack of new products.

The group posted revenue of $1.03 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPSA) of 17.1 cents on Thursday, while trading profit rose 10 percent to $222 million.

Analysts, on average, had forecast revenue of $1.02 billion and EPSA of 17 cents, according to Thomson Reuters.

Smith & Nephew maintained its outlook for the full year but said market conditions remained tough.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.