Smith & Nephew maintains outlook on wound management strength
August 1, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Smith & Nephew maintains outlook on wound management strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Artificial knee and hip maker Smith & Nephew reported trading profit of $232 million on Thursday, up 1 percent on an underlying basis, as strength in its advanced wound management unit offset a weak performance in orthopaedic reconstruction.

“As expected orthopaedic reconstruction had a slow quarter and we anticipate a better second half,” the company said.

The company posted revenue of $1,074 million and adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents, both in line with market forecasts.

It said it expected its advanced wound management division to continue to outperform, enabling it to maintain its outlook for the year.

