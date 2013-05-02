FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Smith & Nephew plans $300 mln share buyback
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Smith & Nephew plans $300 mln share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew is to hand back cash to shareholders through a $300 million share buyback.

The supplier of artificial hips and knees announced the buyback programme on Thursday as part of a new capital allocation framework that will also see a commitment to further investment and acquisitions.

The news came as the group posted first-quarter revenue of $1.075 billion, against $1.079 billion a year ago, and adjusted earnings per share of 18.5 cents against 19.3.

Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of $1.07 billion and adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.