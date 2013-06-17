FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smiths Group names ex-3M CEO George Buckley as its new chairman
June 17, 2013 / 9:51 AM / 4 years ago

Smiths Group names ex-3M CEO George Buckley as its new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Smiths Group, the British engineering company in talks to sell its medical unit, said on Monday it had appointed George Buckley to be its new chairman.

Buckley, who holds both British and United States citizenship, will replace Donald Brydon, who retires at the company’s annual general meeting in November.

Buckley has held executive positions in a number of mainly U.S. companies, and he stepped down as the chairman and chief executive of U.S. manufacturing group 3M last year.

