FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Engineering firm Smiths Group hires GKN exec as new CEO
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 7, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Engineering firm Smiths Group hires GKN exec as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - British engineering conglomerate Smiths Group Plc said on Tuesday it had named Andrew Reynolds Smith, currently chief executive of GKN Automotive, as its new chief executive.

Smith will join the company on Sept. 25 from GKN Automotive, the largest division of engineering firm GKN Plc.

Philip Bowman, CEO of Smiths Group, said in December that he would retire as group CEO by the end of this year.

Smiths Group appointed Chris O‘Shea as finance director in May.

Shares in the company were up 1.2 percent at 1158 pence in early trading on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.