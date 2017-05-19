FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
REFILE-Smiths Group CFO to step down
#Corrections News
May 19, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 3 months ago

REFILE-Smiths Group CFO to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes headline)

May 19 (Reuters) - British engineering company Smiths Group said on Friday that Chief Financial Officer Chris O'Shea will step down.

It said Bill Seeger, a non-executive director, had assumed the role of interim CFO with immediate effect.

The company, which reported a 27 percent rise in first-half headline operating profit, said its outlook for the year remained in line with its previous guidance.

Shares in Smiths were down 1.2 percent 1,599p at 1007 GMT, making them one of the top five losers on the UK blue chip index. (Reporting by Rahul B in BengaluruEditing by Jason Neely)

