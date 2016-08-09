FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Engineer Smiths Group sees FY rev, profit above expectations
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 9, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Engineer Smiths Group sees FY rev, profit above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - British engineering conglomerate Smiths Group Plc said it expected its full-year revenue and profit to be more than market expectations, helped by better sales at its Smiths Detection unit and a weaker sterling.

The company said revenue at its John Crane unit, which makes mechanical seals and other products for customers such as BP Plc , Shell and Chevron Corp, fell 10 percent.

Smiths Group's Detection unit, which makes instruments used for X-rays, trace detection and infra-red spectroscopy, contributed about 16 percent of its total revenue for 2015, according to the company's annual report. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.