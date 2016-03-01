Smiths says on-going pension contributions to be materially lower

March 1 (Reuters) - British engineering conglomerate Smiths Group Plc said its on-going pension contributions would be materially lower than before, after it agreed to a new pensions funding deal.

The company said the new deal would reduce its cash costs for financial year 2016, as it had agreed to pay its pensions deficit over the next three financial years.

Total annual contribution to TI Group Pension Scheme would fall from 16 million pounds ($22 million) in financial year 2015 to 3 million pounds each in financial years 2017 and 2018, Smiths said. ($1 = 0.7157 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)