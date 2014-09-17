FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK engineer Smiths Group full-year profit falls
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 17, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

UK engineer Smiths Group full-year profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - British engineering conglomerate Smiths Group Plc said full-year headline operating profit fell 10 percent, hurt by weak performance at its medical and detection units and a strong pound.

Smiths, a maker of industrial seals, medical devices and security detectors, said it continued to remain cautious about healthcare and homeland security that are subject to government funding constraints. [ID: nRSQ8641Ra]

The company, which marked its centenary at the London Stock Exchange this July, said it would pay a dividend of 40.25 pence per share compared with the 39.5 pence it paid last year.

Headline operating profit fell to 504 million pounds for the full-year ended July 31 from 560 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5 percent to 2.9 billion pounds. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.