March 16, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Engineer Smiths posts smaller-than-expected drop in first-half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove reference to John Crane as Smiths’ largest division)

March 16 (Reuters) - British engineering conglomerate Smiths Group Plc posted a smaller-than-expected fall in first-half profit, as growth at its medical division offset poor performance at its John Crane unit.

The company, which makes industrial seals, medical devices and security detectors, said headline operating profit fell 6 percent to 217 million pounds ($306.21 million) in the six months ended Jan. 31.

Revenue fell 3 percent to 1.37 billion pounds.

Analysts on an average were expecting an operating profit of 209.75 million pounds, on revenue of 1.37 billion pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7087 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

