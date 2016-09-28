FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Engineer Smiths Group posts fall in underlying FY revenue
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
September 28, 2016 / 6:41 AM / a year ago

Engineer Smiths Group posts fall in underlying FY revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - British engineering conglomerate Smiths Group Plc said underlying full-year revenue fell nearly 2 percent on a decline in sales at one of its biggest units.

Revenue for the year ended July 31 fell to 2.85 billion pounds ($3.71 billion), down from 2.90 billion pounds a year ago.

Full-year revenue at its John Crane unit, which makes mechanical seals and other products for customers such as BP Plc , Shell and Chevron Corp, has been lagging as oil producers and explorers cut expenses to combat oil prices.

The John Crane unit, which contributed about 28 percent of the group's total revenue for the full year, recorded a 10 percent fall in revenue excluding foreign exchange benefits.

$1 = 0.7688 pounds Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair

