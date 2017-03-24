(Adds details, background)
March 24 British engineering firm Smiths Group
stuck to its full-year outlook as growth in its
detection unit, which makes security sensors, offset declines in
other areas of its business and boosted first-half profit.
The diversified supplier of hospital equipment, industrial
services and sensors to detect explosives, said headline
operating profit rose 27 percent to 277 million pounds ($346
million) in the six months ended Jan. 31.
On an underlying basis, profit rose 8 percent.
Headline revenue grew 18 percent to 1.62 billion pounds,
Smiths said, adding that it was flat on an underlying basis,
in-line with expectations.
Smiths, which has said it was on the lookout for deals,
bulked up its detection unit by buying Safran's
U.S.-based Morpho Detection business for $710 million last year.
Smiths forecast further sales growth at its detection unit
over the second half, although at lower levels than in the first
six months, and said that the unit's margins would be moderate
due to the current contract mix and investment in new products.
Growth in the detection unit comes at a time when declines
hit the company's John Crane unit, which makes mechanical seals
and other products for customers such as BP and Chevron
, and the medical unit, which makes healthcare equipment.
The company forecast further challenges in some of John
Crane's end markets over the second half, but the medical unit's
revenue performance is expected to improve in the period.
"Overall, the outlook for 2017 is unchanged," Chief
Executive Andy Reynolds Smith said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8014 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)