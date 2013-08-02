FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smiths terminates talks over medical unit sale
August 2, 2013

Smiths terminates talks over medical unit sale

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - British engineering company Smiths Group said it had terminated discussions over a sale of its medical division after it failed to agree on terms with the bidder.

The company said in May that it was in early stage talks about selling the unit after a bid approach, which a source told Reuters was U.S. healthcare group CareFusion. The sources said at the time the division could be worth more than 2 billion pounds ($3 billion).

“Smiths Group announces that it has not proved possible to reach agreement with the potential counterparty on acceptable terms for a transaction,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

Smiths Medical, which contributed 35 percent of the company’s operating profit last year, supplies equipment to hospitals and emergency services. Most of its products are manufactured in the United States, Britain, Mexico and Italy.

At 1530 GMT, shares in Smiths were down 5.5 percent at 1,319 pence

