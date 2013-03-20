FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Smiths Group profit up as John Crane turnover rises
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 20, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

Smiths Group profit up as John Crane turnover rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - British engineering company Smiths Group Plc reported a 3 percent rise in first-half profit as demand in the oil and gas market drove sales at its John Crane business, which accounts for a third of Smiths’ revenue.

Smiths, whose products range from explosive detectors to surgical needles, said pretax profit rose to 223 million pounds ($337 million) in the six months ended Jan. 31 from 217 million pounds a year earlier.

Underlying headline revenue rose 6 percent to 1.48 billion pounds.

Turnover from John Crane, maker of seals, couplings and bearings for customers such as BP Plc, Total SA and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, grew 4 percent.

Smiths shares closed at 1318 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.