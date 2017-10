LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Smiths News PLC : * FY revenue £1,803.9M versus £1,734.4M * Underlying profit before tax £47.5M versus £38.6M * Dividend per share 8.6P versus 8.0P * Medium term outlook remains positive * Targeting 50% of group profits to be generated from outside of newspaper and

magazine wholesaling by 2016