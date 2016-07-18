FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's Temasek set to announce deal to buy out SMRT-sources
July 18, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Singapore's Temasek set to announce deal to buy out SMRT-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings is set to announce plans this week to buy out the remaining nearly 46 percent stake in SMRT Corp that it does not already own, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The move comes after the Singapore government said last week that it will buy almost S$1 billion ($742 million) worth of metro train assets from SMRT so that the country's main rail operator can focus on providing reliable and well-maintained services for commuters. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
