FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore SMRT to spend S$900 mln to fix subway
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 24, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore SMRT to spend S$900 mln to fix subway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - Singapore’s main subway operator SMRT Corp said on Tuesday it will spend S$900 million ($720 million) on renewal and preventive maintenance to address problems that have led to numerous breakdowns in recent months.

Most of the work will be done over the next four years, SMRT said.

“Some of the measures are already on-going and will be accelerated, while others are new,” Interim Chief Executive Officer Tan Ek Kia said in a statement.

SMRT said it was discussing cost-sharing arrangements with the Land Transport Authority, which owns much of Singapore’s subway network.

“On behalf of all of us at SMRT, I want to apologise to our customers for the disruptions in the past weeks. We hear your concerns, and we acknowledge we must improve our handling of these events,” Tan said. ($1 = 1.2497 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.