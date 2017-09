OCt 29 (Reuters) - SMT SA :

* Said on Tuesday its unit, iAlbatros SAS, signed a contract with CAP5 Voyages travel agency located in Lille, France, concerning the use of hotel booking services offered by iAlbatros SAS

* Contract is valid for three years and the estimated revenue on the contract is 1 million euros annually

