MOVES-Hiromitsu Tanaka named CEO of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Ireland
February 27, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Hiromitsu Tanaka named CEO of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Ireland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - SuMi Trust Global Asset Services, owned by Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, appointed Hiromitsu Tanaka as chief executive of its Ireland unit.

Tanaka succeeds Karl McEneff, who will take up the role of chairman and non-executive director of SuMi Trust Ireland from March 1.

Tanaka was previously the chief executive of Japan Information System Ltd, an affiliate of SuMi Trust.

He has also served as the chief executive of the custody business of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (USA) Ltd. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)

