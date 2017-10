LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Smurfit Kappa Group PLC : * To acquire Orange County container group for a total cash consideration of

US$340 million * Skg`s existing businesses is expected to deliver at least US$14 million of

synergies by the end of year 2 * Deal expected to be EPS accretive on completion. * Anticipates that the transaction will complete in the fourth quarter of 2012