FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Packaging firm Smurfit Kappa to move listing to London from Dublin
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

Packaging firm Smurfit Kappa to move listing to London from Dublin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 24 (Reuters) - Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa is to switch its primary listing to the London Stock Exchange (LSE) next month in a bid to secure access to the FTSE index and expand its investor base, the packaging company said on Thursday.

The change, which is expected to take place on April 24, will position the company for inclusion in the FTSE series of indices, which would “further enhance the company’s profile and access to a wider investor base”, Smurfit Kappa said in a statement.

Irish betting firm Paddy Power moved its primary listing to the LSE following its merger with Betfair this year.

The Irish Stock Exchange has seen top names such as Greencore and CRH move their primary listings in the wake of Ireland’s 2010 banking crash. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.