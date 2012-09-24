UPDATE 1-Smurfit buys firm for $340 mln to boost Latin America business

* Smurfit to buy Orange County Container Group for $340 mln

* Purchase will boost earnings, create $14 mln of synergies

DUBLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Irish packaging group Smurfit Kappa has agreed to buy a U.S. containerboard manufacturer for $340 million, in a deal that will boost its fast-growing Latin American business.

Smurfit, Europe’s leading containerboard and corrugated packaging producer, agreed to buy Orange County Container Group (OCCG) using its existing cash resources, the company said in a statement.

OCCG, which employs 2,800 people, mostly in Mexico, will boost Smurfit’s earnings and deliver at least $14 million of synergies by the second year of the merger, Smurfit said.

“The acquisition delivers immediate earnings growth for Smurfit Kappa Group and significantly strengthens our existing position in the Mexican market,” said chief executive Gary McGann.

Earnings in the fast-growing market of Latin America have boosted Smurfit in recent quarter, as volumes and margins overall come under increasing pressure and demand weakens in the core European market.

OCCG posted profit before tax of $6.3 million for the year to December 2011 and has gross assets of about $325 million. The transaction is due to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2012.