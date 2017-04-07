Big snakes not subject to interstate transport restrictions – D.C. Circuit

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service cannot stop shipments of legally obtained but potentially harmful snake species within the continental United States, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled for the United States Association of Reptile Keepers (ARK), which was challenging a ban on interstate shipments of the reticulated python and the green anaconda, which can grow to 400 pounds.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pbmEq1