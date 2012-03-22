FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Snam only bidder for Rome gas grid
March 22, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 6 years ago

Snam only bidder for Rome gas grid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME/MILAN, March 22 (Reuters) - Italy’s gas grid company Snam will be the only participant in the bid to win the license to manage the Rome gas distribution network, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

Rome-based utility Acea will not take part in the bid for the license but is considering creating a vehicle with Snam to allow it to take part in the business at a later date, the sources said.

Acea would have a minority stake in the vehicle, they said.

Snam and Acea declined to comment.

“Acea will not take part in the bid which has an entry fee of 850 million euros... It had asked for a delay of the terms but did not get it,” one of the sources said.

The deadline for bids for the Rome gas grid is Friday.

Reporting By Stefano Bernabei and Stephen Jewkes

