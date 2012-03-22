UPDATE 1-Snam eyes deal with Acea for Rome gas grid

* Snam unit Italgas only bidder for Rome grid - sources

* Acea could take small stake in jv with Snam after bid

* Deadline for Rome gas grid bid Friday (Adds source comments, background)

ROME/MILAN, March 22 (Reuters) - Italian gas grid company Snam will be the sole bidder for the license to manage the Rome gas distribution network but could agree to offer Rome utility Acea a minority stake at a later date, two sources close to the matter said.

“Acea will not take part in the bid which has an entry fee of 850 million euros ($1.12 billion) and a yearly license fee of around 20 million euros,” one of the sources said on Thursday.

The deadline for bids for the Romana Gas license is Friday.

Acea, which is controlled by the city of Rome, had asked for an extension of the bid deadline but had not received it, the source said.

The agreement Acea is now discussing with Snam would see the Rome utility take a minority stake in a joint venture with Snam distribution unit Italgas.

“Only Italgas will participate in the bid now and there’s a draft letter of intent to form a newly formed company with Acea which will take a small stake,” a second source said.

Snam and Acea declined to comment.

Italgas, incumbent licensee of the grid that distributes the Italian capital’s gas, is Italy’s biggest gas distribution operator with a market share of around 35 percent.

Last week Snam Chief Executive Carlo Malacarne said the group was only interested in bidding for gas distribution licenses where it will be operator, and not just a financial partner.

Italy has introduced new rules to reorganise its gas distribution areas and Snam has said it is interested in bidding for licenses to strengthen its position.

One of the sources said Enel Rete Gas, controlled by infrastructure fund F2i, will not take part in the bid because it judged the tender “not economic for the aims of the fund”, one of the sources said.

Some analysts have said the Rome gas grid needs considerable money spent on it to fund maintenance.

Snam is Europe’s biggest regulated gas operator with operations in gas transmission and gas storage as well as distribution.