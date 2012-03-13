FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 6 years ago

Snam could consider capital increase to fund acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian gas transport company Snam has room to raise around one billion euros in debt to fund possible acquisitions and could consider a capital increase if more is needed, Snam CFO said on Tuesday.

“Even after the Robin Hood tax we still have a residual flexibility of 1 billion euros for external growth,” Antonio Paccioretti said.

As part of austerity measures, the Italian government introduced an energy tax last year which hit the bottom line of many energy companies.

“In case of bigger operations we will evaluate alternatives including equity,” Paccioretti said.

Snam said it intends to keep the ratio of its debt to RAB (regulated asset base) at around 50-55 percent. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

