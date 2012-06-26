FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's antitrust to monitor Snam ties with CDP
#Energy
June 26, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

Italy's antitrust to monitor Snam ties with CDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s competition watchdog said on Tuesday it will monitor the relations between gas transport group Snam and other companies belonging to state-controlled finance company Cassa dei Depositi e Prestiti.

In a decree in May the government approved the separation of Snam from parent Eni giving the oil and gas group up to 18 months to sell down its 52.5 percent stake in Snam.

Eni must sell at least 25.1 percent to CDP which already owns key stakes in strategic energy companies such as Eni and power grid operator Terna.

Presenting the regulator’s yearly report to parliament, antitrust president Giovanni Pitruzzella said the separation of Eni and Snam was opportune.

“It will however be necessary for the regulator to assess carefully any anti-competition ties that may develop between the companies that report to CDP, especially in the gas sector,” Pitruzzella said. (Reporting By Alberto Sisto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
