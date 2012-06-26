UPDATE 1-Euro crisis dogging Snam debt deal

* Snam aiming for first issuance before end of summer

* Decision depends on outcome of eurozone summit-source

* Would be insane to issue bonds now-source (Releads, adds sources)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, June 26 (Reuters) - Europe’s mounting debt crisis is testing the resolve of Italian gas group Snam to tap the market with a first bond placement before the end of the summer as part of its plans to break free from parent Eni , sources said on Tuesday.

Two sources close to the matter said Snam had attracted great interest at a series of roadshows completed on Tuesday to drum up support for an 8 billion euro bond program to help it reschedule debt it will inherit from oil and gas group Eni.

“But the escalating euro zone crisis and rising bond spreads have raised some concerns about the timing of a possible first issue,” one of the sources said.

“Nothing will be decided before the EU summit this weekend,” a second source said.

In May the Italian government said state-controlled Eni had up to 18 months to sell down its 52.5 percent stake in Snam. A disposal would allow Eni to take 11 billion euros of debt off its balance sheet and hand it to Snam to refinance.

“The roadshow is going well, and our aim remains to tap the market by the end of summer,” Snam Chief Executive Carlo Malacarne told Reuters on his way in to a meeting with investors on Tuesday.

Earlier this year Malacarne had said the company was looking to launch a first tranche of bonds before the end of summer in the region of 1 billion to 2 billion euros.

But that was before the spread of Italy’s ten-year bonds started to climb against German bunds, making it more expensive for Italian companies to tap the market for funds.

“The company is ready to push the button as soon as the conditions are there. But it’s in no immediate need of funds and going to the market now would be insane,” the first source said.

Snam, Europe’s biggest regulated gas company, approved earlier in June its 8 billion euro bond issue program, which it can exercise to June 2013.

The bonds will be issued gradually to refinance an 11 billion euro bridge loan Snam has secured with a pool of banks, one of the biggest syndicated deals this year.

“The loan was a success. There were many banks pitching for the deal but some had to stay out. Snam chose the banks it wants to do business with in coming years,” the first source said.

Snam, which recently won an ‘A-/A-2’ independent rating from Standard & Poor’s compared to Italy’s sovereign rating of ‘BBB+', has increased its investment program for the next four years as it gets ready to seize expansion opportunities in Europe.

In January the company and Belgian gas group Fluxys agreed to develop gas infrastructure projects in Europe, a first-ever deal between a south European gas network and a northern grid operator. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)