FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Snam considering second euro bond tranche - sources
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 4, 2012 / 10:47 AM / 5 years ago

Snam considering second euro bond tranche - sources

Josie Cox

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (IFR) - Eni spin-off Snam is considering launching a second tranche to the EUR1bn four-year bond that it is currently marketing, several sources told IFR on Wednesday.

The Italian gas distributor, rated Baa1/A-, is looking at issuing a EUR500m bond that matures in January 2019 as early as today if the four-year bond prices smoothly, the sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Snam mandated Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Unicredit as active leads on the deal four-year deal, and BoA Merrill Lynch, Citi, HSBC, Mediobanca, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley and UBS as passive leads.

The guidance on those notes was initially set in the area of mid-swaps +350bp before it was revised to mid-swaps plus 340bp on the back of an order book in the region of EUR4bn. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.