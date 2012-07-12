Snam to price 1 bln eur bond at low-end of guidance-sources

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Italian gas distributor Snam will price a 1 billion euro bond due in January 2019 at a spread of 370 basis points over the equivalent midswap rate, sources close to the deal said on Thursday.

Guidance on the yield has been tightened from initial indications of a spread of around 380 basis points over midswap, later revised to 370-375 basis points.

Orders for the issue, the second by Snam in just over a week, reached 4.3 billion euros.

“Such an order book has allowed a reduction in the yield the bond will offer,” one of the sources said.

Taking advantage of an unfreezing in wholesale debt markets for large Italian companies, last week Snam sold a 1-billion euro, four-year bond which met with demand worth nearly 4 billion euros.

The gas distributor is in the process of separating from parent ENI and it must refinance debt owed to the oil and gas group.

Banca IMI, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan and UniCredit are lead-managing Snam’s latest issue. (Reporting by Gabriella Bruschi, writing by Valentina Za)