Snam not considering scrip dividend
March 13, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 6 years ago

Snam not considering scrip dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian gas transport group Snam is not considering a scrip dividend and will continue to pay an interim dividend, the CFO said on Tuesday.

Some analysts have said in research reports that Snam could consider paying a dividend in shares.

Spain’s Iberdrola and Gas Natural have both resorted to scrip dividends.

“We will continue paying an interim dividend,” Antonio Paccioretti told analysts in a conference call.

Italian utility Enel recently said it will not pay an interim dividend to optimise cash flows and help debt rescheduling.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

