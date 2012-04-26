UPDATE 1-Snam sees A- rating as separates from Eni

* Snam ready for bridge loan to cover all debt rescheduling

* Eni likely to place some Snam stake on market-Snam CEO

* Snam buying TAG pipeline would make sense-CEO (Releads, adds management, shareholder comments)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s Snam expects to have an ‘A-’ independent credit rating as it gears up to tap markets to reschedule the 11-billion euro debt it will inherit from parent Eni when the two split in what could be one of the year’s biggest syndicated deals.

The Italian government has called on oil and gas group Eni to sell its 52 percent stake in Snam to reduce energy prices and boost competition.

When this happens, state-controlled Eni will have the option to ask for early debt repayment from Snam, which would require the gas group to refinance its debt.

“All we have been told indicates an ‘A-’ rating,” Snam Chiefe Executive Carlo Malacarne said on Thursday, speaking to reporters after the group’s annual shareholder meeting.

He noted that a company that incorporates country risk like Snam cannot be more than one notch above Italy’s sovereign rating which is ‘BBB+’

Earlier this month sources told Reuters four banks were co-ordinating a 12-billion euro bridge loan for the planned demerger or sale of Snam.

“We are ready for a bridge loan that can cover everything,” Malacarne said, adding he expected to have the conditions in place by June or July to access capital markets.

But he added that the European Investment Bank and state-owned financing group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could help out with funding.

Snam had a cost of debt which stood at 3.1 percent at the end of 2011. It is expected to be around 3.6-3.7 percent this year, the CEO said.

“The separation from Eni could free Snam’s hands in Europe in terms of expansion but it could also mean extra costs for the company,” a Snam shareholder said, requesting anonymity.

Snam, Europe’s biggest regulated gas group, has increased its investment programme over the next four years as it presses ahead with plans to turn Italy into a gas hub and pursue Europe-wide projects.

In January Snam and Belgian gas group Fluxys SA signed an agreement to assess joint initiatives to develop gas infrastructure projects in Europe.

SEPARATION DECREE

The Italian government, which considers the gas transport system strategic, is due to introduce a decree before the end of May to say how the separation of Eni and Snam will come about.

The companies will then have until September 2013 to complete the deal. Sources have said various options are being studied.

Press reports said state-controlled power grid company Terna could buy part of Snam, but two sources close to the matter said that would create no industrial synergies.

Industry Minister Corrado Passera has said such a solution has never been taken into consideration.

CDP, which controls Terna, has indicated it is ready to buy a stake in Snam. A recent press report said Eni could also place around 20 percent directly on the market.

“It is foreseeable that a part of Eni’s stake will be placed on the market,” Malacarne said, adding he did not expect such an operation to have a negative impact on Snam shares.

Snam owning the gas import pipeline TAG, which carries Russian gas into Italy, would make industrial sense, he said. TAG is currently owned by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

Separation from Eni is expected to help Snam push on with plans to help turn Italy into a gas hub and pursue Europe-wide projects. (Editing by David Cowell)