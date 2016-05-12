Snam lowers operating profit forecast before June strategy plan

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italian gas transport company Snam lowered a previous forecast for full-year operating profit on Thursday, sending its shares as much as six percent lower.

Snam’s finance chief Antonio Paccioretti said on a call that earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were expected to be towards the middle of a 1.7 billion to 1.8 billion euro range.

At the end of April, former Snam chief executive Carlo Malacarne had said he expected EBIT for the year to be around 1.8 billion euros.

“They lowered the guidance and the smart traders sold on it,” a Milan trader said.

Snam shares retraced some of their earlier losses to end the session down 3.03 percent at 5.12 euros. Europe’s utility index was up 0.5 percent.

Bernstein analyst Cosma Panzacchi said while the share price reaction had been “a bit excessive”, the communication of the change could have been better handled.

“The investment case remains intact, yet this statement is also unfortunate as investors are still expecting the overall strategy update - so the net effect is to add uncertainty.”

Snam, which in May appointed Marco Alvera as CEO, is due to present a new business plan in June.

The state-controlled gas company, one of Europe’s biggest regulated energy groups, is spending more than 5 billion euros to upgrade its grid and play a leading role in Europe’s plans to make gas supplies more secure.

Earlier on Thursday, it said its core earnings in the first quarter fell 10.3 percent to 643 million euros after a cut in regulated returns. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Alexander Smith)